Making masks for personal use

At Kaiser Permanente, the safety of our employees, patients, and the community is our top priority. We know it’s important to you, too. Over the last weeks, we have received an outpouring of gratitude and support from the communities we serve, including a genuine desire to help in any way.

You may have heard about shortages of supplies across the industry. While personal protective equipment is definitely stretched, we are managing our supply levels closely and providing our staff with medical-grade PPE that is aligned with the latest evidence-based science.

We have also been able to identify different options for supplementing our supply levels, including working with various government and industry organizations to help increase our available resources.

The CDC does not consider homemade masks to be effective personal protective equipment inside our clinical environments or for those caring directly for people with COVID-19. However, if you’d like to make your own mask for personal use when leaving your home for groceries or other essential items – or you have the ability to make personal-use masks to donate to others, please see our step-by-step instructions. You can also watch this instructional video.



How to send us your homemade masks

Please send your homemade personal masks to:

Kaiser Permanente

Attention: Homemade Mask Project

1800 Harrison Street

Oakland, CA 94612



Make sure to write the number of masks you’re sending to Kaiser Permanente on the outside of your shipping package.

Thank you for your well wishes and all that you are doing to help. We’re grateful for your support.

Learn more about how to donate other medical supplies.

