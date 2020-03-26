Main Navigation
Access Care Locate a Facility
March 26, 2020

Making masks for personal use

Step-by-step instructions to make personal masks for yourself and others.

At Kaiser Permanente, the safety of our employees, patients, and the community is our top priority. We know it’s important to you, too. Over the last weeks, we have received an outpouring of gratitude and support from the communities we serve, including a genuine desire to help in any way.

You may have heard about shortages of supplies across the industry. While personal protective equipment is definitely stretched, we are managing our supply levels closely and providing our staff with medical-grade PPE that is aligned with the latest evidence-based science.

We have also been able to identify different options for supplementing our supply levels, including working with various government and industry organizations to help increase our available resources.

The CDC does not consider homemade masks to be effective personal protective equipment inside our clinical environments or for those caring directly for people with COVID-19. However, if you’d like to make your own mask for personal use when leaving your home for groceries or other essential items – or you have the ability to make personal-use masks to donate to others, please see our step-by-step instructions. You can also watch this instructional video

How to send us your homemade masks

Please send your homemade personal masks to:

Kaiser Permanente
Attention: Homemade Mask Project
1800 Harrison Street
Oakland, CA 94612

Make sure to write the number of masks you’re sending to Kaiser Permanente on the outside of your shipping package.

Thank you for your well wishes and all that you are doing to help. We’re grateful for your support.

Learn more about how to donate other medical supplies

Tags

Related

Related

Man video chatting with a woman on a tablet
April 1, 2020

Let’s ‘do the right thing’ to fight COVID-19

New campaign focuses on Kaiser Permanente’s commitment to slowing the spread …
Pharmacist hand holding N95 mask in pharmacy drugstore
March 25, 2020

Donating COVID-19 supplies

Kaiser Permanente is humbled by the outpouring of support we have received …
group of 5 people seated on stage for a panel discussion
March 11, 2020

Panelists discuss preventing firearm-related injuries and deaths

Experts offer consensus-based, nonpolitical solutions to a public health …
Kaiser Permanente logo on blue background
March 11, 2020

Supporting public health response to COVID-19

$1 million contribution and CDC Foundation collaboration will help spread …
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg speaks at a press conference Thursday announcing Kaiser Permanente’s $32 million commitment to affordable housing and homelessness in the Sacramento area.
February 20, 2020

$32 million for housing and homelessness in Sacramento

Kaiser Permanente will preserve and expand affordable housing, support …
Evonne Yancey holding the Halvorson award trophy
February 19, 2020

Building a stronger health safety net in Atlanta

Evonne Yancey recognized for her work to provide affordable health care …
Case manager Tiffany Borja, RN, tests the vision of one of the athletes at MedFest.
February 14, 2020

Special Olympics Hawaii’s MedFest celebrates milestone year

Kaiser Permanente in Hawaii gets Special Olympics athletes ready for competiti …
African American man smiling
February 13, 2020

Investing in our communities, where better health begins

In 2019, Kaiser Permanente awarded more than $98 million in grants to improve …
View All

News and views from one of America’s leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans.

Terms and Conditions Privacy Statement Site Policies